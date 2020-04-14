Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $1.75 after TELL shares went down by -0.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Tellurian Inc. [TELL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TELL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.75, with the high estimate being $10.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 75.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.39. Its Return on Equity is -68.30%, and its Return on Assets is -38.50%. These metrics suggest that this Tellurian Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 57.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has 220.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 387.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 10.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.89, which indicates that it is 13.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tellurian Inc. [TELL] a Reliable Buy?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.