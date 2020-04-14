The Kroger Co. [KR] took an upward turn with a change of 2.71%, trading at the price of $32.18 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.86 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Kroger Co. shares have an average trading volume of 11.33M shares for that time period. KR monthly volatility recorded 7.30%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.62%. PS value for KR stocks is 0.20 with PB recorded at 2.90.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Kroger Co. [KR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.00% and its Gross Margin at 22.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.95. Its Return on Equity is 18.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Kroger Co. [KR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 246.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 15.65. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 776.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 4.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.