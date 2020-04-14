The share price of United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] inclined by $6.80, presently trading at $6.94. The company’s shares saw 52.86% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.54 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as X jumped by 14.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.30 compared to +0.54 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 34.12%, while additionally dropping -59.26% during the last 12 months. United States Steel Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.73. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.79% increase from the current trading price.

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For United States Steel Corporation [X], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United States Steel Corporation [X] is sitting at 2.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.22.

Fundamental Analysis of United States Steel Corporation [X]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United States Steel Corporation [X] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 7.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

United States Steel Corporation [X] has 169.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.76, which indicates that it is 6.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United States Steel Corporation [X] a Reliable Buy?

United States Steel Corporation [X] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.