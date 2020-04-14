Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] gained by 3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $174.51 price per share at the time. Visa Inc. represents 2.16B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 365.66B with the latest information.

The Visa Inc. traded at the price of $174.51 with 4.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of V shares recorded 13.73M.

Visa Inc. [NYSE:V]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Visa Inc. [V], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $168.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Visa Inc. [V] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Visa Inc. [V]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Visa Inc. [V] sitting at 65.00% and its Gross Margin at 81.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.70. These measurements indicate that Visa Inc. [V] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Visa Inc. [V] has 2.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 365.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 133.93 to 214.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 5.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Visa Inc. [V] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. [V], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.