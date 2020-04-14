W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE: WPC] shares went lower by -7.67% from its previous closing of 70.00, now trading at the price of $64.63, also subtracting -5.37 points. Is WPC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WPC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 170.28M float and a 28.59% run over in the last seven days. WPC share price has been hovering between 93.62 and 38.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

W. P. Carey Inc. [NYSE:WPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] sitting at 38.80% and its Gross Margin at 87.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.80. These measurements indicate that W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this W. P. Carey Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 88.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.88 and P/E Ratio of 36.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] has 173.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.62 to 93.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 7.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. [WPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.