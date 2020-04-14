Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] opened at $99.64 and closed at $99.85 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.10% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $96.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] had 1.95 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 85.34 during that period and WM managed to take a rebound to 126.79 in the last 52 weeks.

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Waste Management Inc. [WM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.75, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $111.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $99.85.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Waste Management Inc. [WM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Waste Management Inc. [WM] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.13. Its Return on Equity is 25.00%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Waste Management Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 197.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 193.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.58 and P/E Ratio of 24.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] has 424.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.34 to 126.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 4.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Waste Management Inc. [WM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Waste Management Inc. [WM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.