Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] shares went higher by 1.62% from its previous closing of 35.21, now trading at the price of $35.78, also adding 0.57 points. Is BSX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.96 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BSX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.33B float and a 12.96% run over in the last seven days. BSX share price has been hovering between 46.62 and 24.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.77, with the high estimate being $58.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $43.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.82.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.91. Its Return on Equity is 44.50%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. These metrics all suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 10.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.33B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 46.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.