PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] gained by 3.97% on the last trading session, reaching $19.12 price per share at the time. PagerDuty Inc. represents 76.72M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.47B with the latest information.

The PagerDuty Inc. traded at the price of $19.12 with 1.23 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PD shares recorded 1.22M.

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding PagerDuty Inc. [PD] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PD an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.39.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] sitting at -33.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.00%. These metrics suggest that this PagerDuty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.81. PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.89.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has 76.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 59.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagerDuty Inc. [PD] a Reliable Buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.