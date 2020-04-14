The share price of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] inclined by $6.55, presently trading at $6.77. The company’s shares saw 122.70% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.04 recorded on 04/13/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PAGP jumped by 15.52% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.95 compared to +1.13 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.10%, while additionally dropping -73.77% during the last 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.44% increase from the current trading price.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 15.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 472.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 444.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 3.38. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has 239.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 13.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.