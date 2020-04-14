W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] dipped by -4.72% on the last trading session, reaching $2.02 price per share at the time. W&T Offshore Inc. represents 129.44M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 274.41M with the latest information.

The W&T Offshore Inc. traded at the price of $2.02 with 3.71 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WTI shares recorded 5.21M.

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give WTI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.03, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.57. Its Return on Equity is -24.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WTI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] has 129.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 274.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 6.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 15.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.