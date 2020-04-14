YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] saw a change by 16.45% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $25.91. The company is holding 82.58M shares with keeping 74.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 69.57% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -32.89% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.18%, trading +68.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 82.58M shares valued at 2.74 million were bought and sold.

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give YETI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.85, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] is sitting at 4.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.28. Its Return on Equity is 65.20%, and its Return on Assets is 9.10%. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 265.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 44.25. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has 82.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.28 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.