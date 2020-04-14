Zillow Group Inc.[Z] stock saw a move by -5.39% on Monday, touching 2.52 million. Based on the recent volume, Zillow Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of Z shares recorded 142.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] stock additionally went up by 26.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of Z stock is set at 3.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, Z shares showcased 33.61% increase. Z saw 66.68 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.04 compared to high within the same period of time.

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Zillow Group Inc. [Z], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give Z an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zillow Group Inc. [Z] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.66.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -75.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.04 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. [Z], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.