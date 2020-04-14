Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] opened at $6.92 and closed at $7.05 a share within trading session on 04/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNGA] had 6.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 23.11M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.22 during that period and ZNGA managed to take a rebound to 7.42 in the last 52 weeks.

Zynga Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNGA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Zynga Inc. [ZNGA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ZNGA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.33, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.60 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] is sitting at 4.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zynga Inc. [ZNGA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] sitting at -20.60% and its Gross Margin at 60.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.96. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Zynga Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 19.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 335.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 33.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.68 and P/E Ratio of 216.08. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] has 937.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.22 to 7.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.21, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] a Reliable Buy?

Zynga Inc. [ZNGA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.