AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] shares went higher by 171.17% from its previous closing of 0.34, now trading at the price of $0.93, also adding 0.59 points. Is UAVS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 29.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of UAVS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 5.95M float and a -8.53% run over in the last seven days. UAVS share price has been hovering between 0.73 and 0.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give UAVS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.95, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 29.40%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 24.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 15.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.31M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.73. At its current price, it has moved up by 27.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 389.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 12.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.98. This RSI suggests that AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.