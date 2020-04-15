AGNC Investment Corp.[AGNC] stock saw a move by -2.88% on Tuesday, touching 4.67 million. Based on the recent volume, AGNC Investment Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AGNC shares recorded 541.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock additionally went up by 13.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -1.58% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AGNC stock is set at -35.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AGNC shares showcased -27.31% decrease. AGNC saw 19.65 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.25 compared to high within the same period of time.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AGNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.46, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $12.50 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at 23.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.15. Its Return on Equity is 6.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AGNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 896.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 152.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 34.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 96.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.11 and P/E Ratio of 9.92. These metrics all suggest that AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 541.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.25 to 19.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 7.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.