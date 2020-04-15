American International Group Inc. [AIG] saw a change by -7.76% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.78. The company is holding 878.21M shares with keeping 848.08M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 47.98% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -59.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.96%, trading +47.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 878.21M shares valued at 3.68 million were bought and sold.

American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to American International Group Inc. [AIG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.74, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American International Group Inc. [AIG] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American International Group Inc. [AIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American International Group Inc. [AIG] sitting at 13.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.49. Its Return on Equity is 5.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AIG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] has 878.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.07 to 58.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American International Group Inc. [AIG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American International Group Inc. [AIG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.