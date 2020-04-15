Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $114.30 after AMP shares went down by -0.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [NYSE:AMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $114.30, with the high estimate being $202.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $114.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] sitting at 19.00% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.17. Its Return on Equity is 32.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.76 and P/E Ratio of 8.19. These metrics all suggest that Ameriprise Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] has 129.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.01 to 180.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 7.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. [AMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.