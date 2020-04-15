Amphenol Corporation [APH] saw a change by 2.24% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $82.47. The company is holding 297.20M shares with keeping 296.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.80% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -25.19% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -25.07%, trading +30.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 297.20M shares valued at 2.37 million were bought and sold.

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Amphenol Corporation [APH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.47, with the high estimate being $114.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $95.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Amphenol Corporation [APH] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Amphenol Corporation [APH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amphenol Corporation [APH] sitting at 19.50% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00. These measurements indicate that Amphenol Corporation [APH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.71. Its Return on Equity is 27.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.90%. These metrics all suggest that Amphenol Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.18 and P/E Ratio of 21.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Amphenol Corporation [APH] has 297.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.05 to 110.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.20, which indicates that it is 3.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amphenol Corporation [APH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amphenol Corporation [APH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.