Apple Inc. [AAPL] took an downward turn with a change of -1.13%, trading at the price of $283.80 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 13.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Apple Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 50.55M shares for that time period. AAPL monthly volatility recorded 4.85%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.18%. PS value for AAPL stocks is 4.73 with PB recorded at 14.15.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Apple Inc. [AAPL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AAPL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $283.15, with the high estimate being $380.00, the low estimate being $225.00 and the median estimate amounting to $317.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $287.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Inc. [AAPL] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Inc. [AAPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Inc. [AAPL] sitting at 24.70% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that Apple Inc. [AAPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.84. Its Return on Equity is 60.20%, and its Return on Assets is 17.10%. These metrics all suggest that Apple Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 101.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.66 and P/E Ratio of 22.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] has 4.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1267.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 170.27 to 327.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Inc. [AAPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. [AAPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.