Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $6.34 after APDN shares went up by 39.34% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APDN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.33, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -600.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -566.39. Its Return on Equity is -865.20%, and its Return on Assets is -154.50%. These metrics suggest that this Applied DNA Sciences Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 219.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has 3.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.52 to 33.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.03, which indicates that it is 9.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.09. This RSI suggests that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] a Reliable Buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.