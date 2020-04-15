Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $86.54 after AJG shares went up by 3.55% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [NYSE:AJG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AJG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $86.54, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $101.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.57.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 32.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.91. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AJG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 97.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.18 and P/E Ratio of 24.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] has 185.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 65.09 to 109.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. [AJG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.