The share price of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] inclined by $161.41, presently trading at $167.03. The company’s shares saw 41.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 118.17 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AVB jumped by 15.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 172.91 compared to +21.96 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.53%, while additionally dropping -18.15% during the last 12 months. AvalonBay Communities Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $187.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 20.75% increase from the current trading price.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AVB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $167.03, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $187.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 67.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.70. These measurements indicate that AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.37. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AVB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 66.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.97 and P/E Ratio of 29.63. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has 135.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.17 to 229.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 6.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.