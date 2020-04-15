Ball Corporation [NYSE: BLL] gained by 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $67.96 price per share at the time. Ball Corporation represents 326.23M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 22.17B with the latest information.

The Ball Corporation traded at the price of $67.96 with 2.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLL shares recorded 2.88M.

Ball Corporation [NYSE:BLL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ball Corporation [BLL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BLL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.96, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $83.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ball Corporation [BLL] is sitting at 4.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ball Corporation [BLL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ball Corporation [BLL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 19.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.82. Its Return on Equity is 17.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BLL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ball Corporation [BLL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 221.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Ball Corporation [BLL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.21 and P/E Ratio of 40.75. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ball Corporation [BLL] has 326.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.26 to 82.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 4.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ball Corporation [BLL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ball Corporation [BLL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.