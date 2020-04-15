Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] stock went down by -9.16% or -0.04 points down from its previous closing price of 0.45. The stock reached $0.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BIOC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 59.04% in the period of the last 7 days.

BIOC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.489, at one point touching $0.442. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -80.54%. The 52-week high currently stands at 2.11 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -56.95% after the recent low of 0.21.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Biocept Inc. [BIOC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIOC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.41, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -98.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -250.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -310.32. Its Return on Equity is -219.60%, and its Return on Assets is -136.40%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -2.98. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 87.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.10, which indicates that it is 18.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.