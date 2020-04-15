Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] opened at $141.51 and closed at $139.99 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $143.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] had 2.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 90.28 during that period and CTXS managed to take a rebound to 150.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTXS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $143.76, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] sitting at 17.80% and its Gross Margin at 85.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60. These measurements indicate that Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 26.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 44.11. Its Return on Equity is 104.40%, and its Return on Assets is 15.60%. These metrics all suggest that Citrix Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 119.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.19 and P/E Ratio of 28.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has 128.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 90.28 to 150.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 3.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.