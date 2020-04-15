Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] stock went down by -2.43% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of 7.81. The stock reached $7.62 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CLDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.39% in the period of the last 7 days.

CLDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.23, at one point touching $7.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -37.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 12.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -32.38% after the recent low of 4.76.

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CLDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.61, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] is sitting at 3.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -42.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.08. Its Return on Equity is -23.00%, and its Return on Assets is -14.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cloudera Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 202.99.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has 296.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.76 to 12.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.