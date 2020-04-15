Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $73.11 after CL shares went up by 5.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.11, with the high estimate being $91.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $76.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] sitting at 22.60% and its Gross Margin at 59.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.35. Its Return on Equity is -856.10%, and its Return on Assets is 16.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7,250.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6,687.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 502.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.92 and P/E Ratio of 26.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has 861.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.49 to 77.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 3.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.