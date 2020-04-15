Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] gained by 5.26% on the last trading session, reaching $89.30 price per share at the time. Consolidated Edison Inc. represents 318.37M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 28.43B with the latest information.

The Consolidated Edison Inc. traded at the price of $89.30 with 1.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ED shares recorded 2.81M.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ED an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $89.30, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $64.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $84.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] is sitting at 2.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.75. Its Return on Equity is 7.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ED financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.51 and P/E Ratio of 21.90. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has 318.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.03 to 95.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.