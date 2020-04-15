The share price of Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] inclined by $70.67, presently trading at $71.14. The company’s shares saw 27.74% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 55.69 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CPRT jumped by 8.79% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.66%, while additionally gaining 8.83% during the last 12 months. Copart Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $93.78. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.64% increase from the current trading price.

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Copart Inc. [CPRT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CPRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.14, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $76.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Copart Inc. [CPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Copart Inc. [CPRT] sitting at 36.60% and its Gross Margin at 45.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.90. These measurements indicate that Copart Inc. [CPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.46. Its Return on Equity is 39.40%, and its Return on Assets is 27.00%. These metrics all suggest that Copart Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.83 and P/E Ratio of 23.13. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] has 224.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.69 to 104.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Copart Inc. [CPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Copart Inc. [CPRT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.