Cummins Inc. [CMI] took an upward turn with a change of 1.15%, trading at the price of $148.14 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.39 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cummins Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.59M shares for that time period. CMI monthly volatility recorded 6.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.96%. PS value for CMI stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 2.98.

Cummins Inc. [NYSE:CMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Cummins Inc. [CMI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $148.14, with the high estimate being $188.00, the low estimate being $117.00 and the median estimate amounting to $168.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cummins Inc. [CMI] is sitting at 3.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cummins Inc. [CMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cummins Inc. [CMI] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.57. Its Return on Equity is 28.80%, and its Return on Assets is 11.30%. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cummins Inc. [CMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 25.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cummins Inc. [CMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 10.28. These metrics all suggest that Cummins Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cummins Inc. [CMI] has 151.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.03 to 186.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 3.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cummins Inc. [CMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cummins Inc. [CMI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.