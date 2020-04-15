Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] shares went higher by 4.11% from its previous closing of 146.13, now trading at the price of $152.14, also adding 6.01 points. Is DHR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DHR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 618.74M float and a 7.19% run over in the last seven days. DHR share price has been hovering between 169.19 and 119.60 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Danaher Corporation [DHR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DHR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $152.14, with the high estimate being $194.00, the low estimate being $140.00 and the median estimate amounting to $160.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $146.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Danaher Corporation [DHR] is sitting at 4.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at 18.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.39. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Danaher Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.18 and P/E Ratio of 44.39. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 694.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 105.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 169.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 3.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.