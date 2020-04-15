Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] stock went down by -5.43% or -3.32 points down from its previous closing price of 61.15. The stock reached $57.83 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DRI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

DRI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $64.70, at one point touching $60.72. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 128.41 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -47.51% after the recent low of 26.15.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give DRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.87, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 11.29. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 121.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 9.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.