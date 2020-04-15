DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] opened at $276.79 and closed at $273.26 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $280.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] had 1.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.94%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 107.44 during that period and DXCM managed to take a rebound to 306.71 in the last 52 weeks.

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to DexCom Inc. [DXCM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DXCM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $280.67, with the high estimate being $330.00, the low estimate being $240.00 and the median estimate amounting to $300.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $273.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] is sitting at 4.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DexCom Inc. [DXCM] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 64.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.45. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DXCM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 98.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 22.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 64.20 and P/E Ratio of 259.66. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has 91.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.44 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 161.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 6.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DexCom Inc. [DXCM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DexCom Inc. [DXCM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.