The share price of DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] inclined by $93.97, presently trading at $98.43. The company’s shares saw 128.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 43.13 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DOCU jumped by 9.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 99.65 compared to +8.28 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 27.30%, while additionally gaining 78.15% during the last 12 months. DocuSign Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $86.46. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -11.97% decrease from the current trading price.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOCU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.43, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.69. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.60%. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -120.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 176.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 98.38. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.