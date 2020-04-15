Dollar General Corporation [DG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $178.07 after DG shares went up by 3.79% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dollar General Corporation [DG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $178.07, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $142.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $171.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 174.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 26.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 251.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 172.96. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 3.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.