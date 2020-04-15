The share price of DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ: DCAR] inclined by $0.42, presently trading at $0.55. The company’s shares saw 51.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.36 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DCAR jumped by 4.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.9200 compared to +0.1458 of all time high it touched on 04/15/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.93%, while additionally dropping -83.84% during the last 12 months. DropCar Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.45% increase from the current trading price.

DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding DropCar Inc. [DCAR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give DCAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.54, with the high estimate being $59136.00, the low estimate being $59136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.84. Its Return on Equity is -186.20%, and its Return on Assets is -101.90%. These metrics suggest that this DropCar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has 4.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.03M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 2.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 12.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DropCar Inc. [DCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DropCar Inc. [DCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.