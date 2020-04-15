The share price of Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] inclined by $87.36, presently trading at $90.42. The company’s shares saw 45.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 62.13 recorded on 04/14/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DUK jumped by 11.29% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 93.00 compared to +9.17 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.42%, while additionally dropping -0.03% during the last 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $97.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.72% increase from the current trading price.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DUK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.42, with the high estimate being $113.00, the low estimate being $75.00 and the median estimate amounting to $96.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] sitting at 22.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.79. Its Return on Equity is 8.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DUK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 125.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.10 and P/E Ratio of 17.77. These metrics all suggest that Duke Energy Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has 694.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.13 to 103.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 5.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation [DUK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.