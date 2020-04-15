Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] opened at $180.00 and closed at $174.66 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $180.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] had 1.73 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.94%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 124.60 during that period and ECL managed to take a rebound to 211.24 in the last 52 weeks.

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ecolab Inc. [ECL], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ECL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $180.80, with the high estimate being $186.00, the low estimate being $149.00 and the median estimate amounting to $165.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $174.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ecolab Inc. [ECL] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 41.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.61. Its Return on Equity is 18.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Ecolab Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.32 and P/E Ratio of 33.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has 288.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 52.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 124.60 to 211.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 4.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ecolab Inc. [ECL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ecolab Inc. [ECL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.