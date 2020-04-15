Eldorado Resorts Inc.[ERI] stock saw a move by -11.35% on Tuesday, touching 2.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Eldorado Resorts Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ERI shares recorded 77.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock could reach median target price of $34.00.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock additionally went up by 24.70% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.98% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ERI stock is set at -64.74% by far, with shares price recording returns by -70.52% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ERI shares showcased -58.55% decrease. ERI saw 70.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.52, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.65. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ERI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 310.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 15.07. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 77.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 157.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 18.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.