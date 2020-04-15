Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] saw a change by 2.50% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $112.03. The company is holding 292.41M shares with keeping 288.24M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.84% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.84%, trading +30.74% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 292.41M shares valued at 2.62 million were bought and sold.

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.03, with the high estimate being $137.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.50. These measurements indicate that Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.11. Its Return on Equity is 43.20%, and its Return on Assets is 28.00%. These metrics all suggest that Electronic Arts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.10 and P/E Ratio of 11.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has 292.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.69 to 114.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 4.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.