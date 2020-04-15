Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] opened at $52.32 and closed at $51.19 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.37% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $50.49.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] had 3.72 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.00M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.61%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 37.75 during that period and EMR managed to take a rebound to 78.38 in the last 52 weeks.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Emerson Electric Co. [EMR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EMR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] sitting at 15.60% and its Gross Margin at 42.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.75. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that Emerson Electric Co. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.80 and P/E Ratio of 14.42. These metrics all suggest that Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has 615.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.75 to 78.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. [EMR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.