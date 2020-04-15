Evergy Inc.[EVRG] stock saw a move by 2.95% on Tuesday, touching 1.3 million. Based on the recent volume, Evergy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EVRG shares recorded 227.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Evergy Inc. [EVRG] stock could reach median target price of $71.50.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] stock additionally went up by 8.05% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 5.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EVRG stock is set at 8.35% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.12% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EVRG shares showcased -2.20% decrease. EVRG saw 76.57 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. On average, stock market experts give EVRG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.54, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $64.00 and the median estimate amounting to $71.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evergy Inc. [EVRG] sitting at 23.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Evergy Inc. [EVRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.92. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EVRG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 103.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.93 and P/E Ratio of 22.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has 227.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.01 to 76.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 5.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Evergy Inc. [EVRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evergy Inc. [EVRG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.