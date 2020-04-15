Eversource Energy[ES] stock saw a move by 5.40% on Tuesday, touching 2.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Eversource Energy stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ES shares recorded 305.58M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eversource Energy [ES] stock could reach median target price of $91.50.

Eversource Energy [ES] stock additionally went up by 11.34% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ES stock is set at 29.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.34% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ES shares showcased 6.81% increase. ES saw 99.42 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.69 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Eversource Energy [ES], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $91.40, with the high estimate being $104.00, the low estimate being $74.00 and the median estimate amounting to $91.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eversource Energy [ES] is sitting at 3.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eversource Energy [ES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eversource Energy [ES] sitting at 18.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.54. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eversource Energy [ES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Eversource Energy [ES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.67 and P/E Ratio of 32.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Eversource Energy [ES] has 305.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 27.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.69 to 99.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eversource Energy [ES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eversource Energy [ES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.