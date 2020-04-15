Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] opened at $147.82 and closed at $143.66 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $146.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] had 2.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.57M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 105.54 during that period and GPN managed to take a rebound to 209.62 in the last 52 weeks.

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Global Payments Inc. [GPN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $146.29, with the high estimate being $235.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $180.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $143.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.86. Its Return on Equity is 2.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Global Payments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.13 and P/E Ratio of 62.11. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has 301.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.54 to 209.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 6.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Global Payments Inc. [GPN] a Reliable Buy?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.