Honeywell International Inc. [HON] saw a change by 1.92% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $140.59. The company is holding 713.50M shares with keeping 706.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 39.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.62%, trading +39.09% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 713.50M shares valued at 3.35 million were bought and sold.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Honeywell International Inc. [HON] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $140.59, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $121.00 and the median estimate amounting to $158.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.16. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 62.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 16.70. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 713.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 100.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.08 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 4.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.