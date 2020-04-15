iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ: IFMK] stock went up by 2.96% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 1.35. The stock reached $1.39 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IFMK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -6.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

IFMK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.40, at one point touching $1.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -54.43%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 21.29% after the recent low of 0.34.

iFresh Inc. [NASDAQ:IFMK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to iFresh Inc. [IFMK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give IFMK an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.35.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of iFresh Inc. [IFMK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for iFresh Inc. [IFMK] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 17.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -114.21. Its Return on Equity is 839.20%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IFMK financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 104.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57.

iFresh Inc. [IFMK] has 18.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.34 to 3.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 307.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is iFresh Inc. [IFMK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of iFresh Inc. [IFMK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.