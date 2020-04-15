Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] shares went higher by 2.71% from its previous closing of 494.53, now trading at the price of $507.94, also adding 13.41 points. Is ISRG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ISRG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 115.51M float and a 1.54% run over in the last seven days. ISRG share price has been hovering between 619.00 and 360.50 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ISRG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $507.94, with the high estimate being $729.40, the low estimate being $365.00 and the median estimate amounting to $600.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $494.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80. These measurements indicate that Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.38. Its Return on Equity is 18.20%, and its Return on Assets is 15.50%. These metrics all suggest that Intuitive Surgical Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 44.20 and P/E Ratio of 44.00. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has 118.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 60.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 360.50 to 619.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.