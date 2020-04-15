Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] opened at $13.20 and closed at $13.18 a share within trading session on 04/14/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.86% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.88.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] had 2.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.96M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.34%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 14.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.90 during that period and ARCC managed to take a rebound to 19.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.89, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.92.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43 and P/E Ratio of 6.40. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 425.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.