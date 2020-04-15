Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] took an downward turn with a change of -10.74%, trading at the price of $0.29 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.85 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 10.75M shares for that time period. CDEV monthly volatility recorded 32.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.35%. PS value for CDEV stocks is 0.09 with PB recorded at 0.03.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDEV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.29, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is sitting at 2.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.07.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 77.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.40. Its Return on Equity is 0.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Centennial Resource Development Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.56, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.98 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.27 and P/E Ratio of 4.97. These metrics all suggest that Centennial Resource Development Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has 265.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 87.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.24 to 10.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.34, which indicates that it is 20.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] a Reliable Buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.