Eli Lilly and Company[LLY] stock saw a move by 4.63% on Tuesday, touching 3.78 million. Based on the recent volume, Eli Lilly and Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LLY shares recorded 960.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock could reach median target price of $150.00.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] stock additionally went up by 6.71% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.42% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LLY stock is set at 22.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.76% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LLY shares showcased 39.45% increase. LLY saw 147.87 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 101.36 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $151.11, with the high estimate being $168.00, the low estimate being $143.00 and the median estimate amounting to $150.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.17. Its Return on Equity is 295.80%, and its Return on Assets is 21.60%. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 548.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 30.16. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 960.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 145.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 147.87. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.